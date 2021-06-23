A new way to save for college comes to Michigan

The Michigan Department of Treasury has launched a new app to help families statewide save for higher education.

For Michigan parents, saving for college may be as easy as downloading an app.

The Michigan Department of Treasury created a new, easily accessible college savings app called READYSAVE 529, which they announced on Wednesday.

The mobile app, available on Apple and Android phones, provides parents and students easy access to track progress and make contributions to their college savings account. The program is offered to Michigan Educational Savings Program (MESP) account owners, who can log in using their existing username and password.

The app allows for its users to view investment allocations, make one-time or reoccurring payments into the account and even see how their savings compare to peers. Funds can be used for a variety of college expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, supplies and more. Future additions to the app will provide an option for family and friends to make contributions to the account, the Department of Treasury wrote in a press release.

“We are excited to be one of the first states to offer this new tool that makes it easier for families to save for their children’s future,” said Diane Brewer, MESP administrator, in the release.

“As higher education costs continue to rise, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to help Michiganders plan, monitor and adjust their saving strategies to meet their goals. READYSAVE 529 delivers a simple yet powerful solution to do that.”

MESP offers 18 different investment options for families saving for higher education. Over 20 years after its inception, the Savings Program has more than 285,000 accounts, with total assets over $3.7 billion. Each of their plans offer tax deductions on contributions and potential tax-free growth on earnings for Michigan taxpayers.

Those interested can learn more about the program here, or by calling (877)861-6377.

