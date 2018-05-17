Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina State University is warning students and faculty about officers pursuing a shooting suspect in near campus.

SC State sent out a text alert to students and faculty early Thursday morning saying a Campus Community Shelter is in place and U.S. Marshals are pursing a shooting suspect near Coleman and Jamison Streets.

They urged everyone to use caution.

At the same time, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Deputies released a photo of 17-year-old Najquan Hampton, who they said was wanted in connection with an altercation. They later said he'd been arrested.

In the meantime, at nearby Robert Howard Middle School, students were being re-directed to Orangeburg-Wilkenson High School. However, Orangeburg School District Five officials have now said that students are being allowed to go back to Robert Howard.

