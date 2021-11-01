Scenic Drive in Muskegon closed through March for water main project

Sections of Scenic Drive closed through March for Muskegon County's $13.5 million project to add a second water main for communities north of the Muskegon River.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Scenic Drive, south of the Memorial Drive intersection, has closed to traffic for an ongoing water main project.

The road closure will remain in place through March.

Muskegon County is adding a second water main to service communities and water customers north of the Muskegon River.

The $13.5 million project includes drilling a pilot hole from a location near Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach, under the Muskegon Lake channel, to a site near the Muskegon State Park bathhouse.

That portion of the project recently finished, now crews are expanding the size of the pilot hole and preparing it for the pipes.

The new water main will transport water from the Muskegon water filtration plant to northern Muskegon County and also allow the Muskegon State Park to hook into the municipal water system.

The roadway will be closed for crews to safely assemble the water main prior to installation under the Muskegon Channel and State Park. Construction is anticipated to take place until April 1, 2022.

"The timing for this project was timed to affect the least number of visitors," said Greg Sherburn, Muskegon State Park supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Recreation Division. "The majority of activities can still be accessed from different portions of the park."

Alternate access points include:

Access to Lake Michigan in the northern section of the park is available by parking in the Lake Michigan Campground. Visitors can take the stairs to the beach.

Access to the U.S. Corps of Engineers channel walkway and Lake Michigan shoreline near the beach house in the southern section of the park is available via a one-mile walk. Visitors can park along Memorial Drive just north of Scenic Drive and walk to the beach. Visitors also can park at Snug Harbor and use the hiking trails to access the shoreline and channel walkway.

RELATED VIDEO: 13 On Your Sidelines: Muskegon vs. Lowell

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.