ROCKFORD, Michigan — Cell phone video taken by a Rockford parent shows a car zooming past a stopped school bus while students were boarding.

This isn't anything new. Many parents are taking to social media, posting pictures and videos of cars totally disregarding school buses picking up or dropping students off, despite the flashing lights and stop sign on the side of the bus.

"I have seen it, on Myers Lake Road," Rockford parent Sherri Hall said.

Hall has two children that attend Rockford Public Schools.

"One in high school and one in eighth grade," Hall said.

They'll sometimes take the bus to school, but almost always take the school bus home.

"I've seen videos of kids almost getting hit by cars because a car blows right through the bus stop, that could be my child or it could be your child," Hall said. "Why this is becoming an issue now, I'm not sure. I don't know if people are in a hurry or they don't respect that a bus is stopped."

Drivers on the opposite side of the road must always stop for school buses unless there is a physical barrier on a divided highway.

Unfortunately, Hall said it seems that some are either not aware of the rules or simply don't care.

"It could be cars in a hurry, but because it's happening day after day after day after day. It's got to be a lack of respect," Hall said. "Another child's going to be killed, that's what I think is going to happen. And if people think it's annoying before, if it's their child, I bet you they'll care then."

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says they take these matters very seriously and encourage neighbors to file a report whenever it happens even if you can't make out the license plate.

"Residents are welcome to report whatever information they do have which may help us identify 'problem' bus stops if we are receiving multiple reports at the same location," Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's Department said.

KCSO posted a video on Facebook with more information on how to report these types of incidents.

