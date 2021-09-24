School bus rolls over after crash with car

There were six children on the Spring Lake Public Schools bus at the time, and all apparently escaped injuries.

SPRING LAKE, Mich — An SUV and a school bus collided in Spring Lake Township on Thursday afternoon, causing the bus to roll over into a ditch.

There were six children on the Spring Lake Public Schools bus at the time, and all apparently escaped injuries. They were from the high school and middle school.

One of the children said they climbed out of the windows to get out of the bus.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. The SUV was southbound on 148th Avenue and had turned left in front of the bus, which was eastbound on Leonard Street.

The driver of the Ford Escape that struck the bus was seriously injured in the crash, police on the scene said. He was the only occupant of the SUV.

The bus driver and an aide appeared to be shook up after the crash but they do not appear to have been injured.

Leonard Street is currently closed east of 148th Avenue as police and emergency personnel work the scene of the crash.

All of the parents of the children on the bus have been contacted, authorities said.

At the scene of the crash, SLPS Superintendent Dennis Furton said the bus driver will not face any disciplinary action because it does not appear he was at any fault.

