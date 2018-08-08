LANSING — Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer are being called the winners in Michigan’s primary race for governor.

Schuette, the state attorney general, had been the front-runner throughout the Republican primary campaign.

Schuette bested Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Sen. Patrick Colbeck of Canton and Saginaw-area physician Dr. Jim Hines

Whitmer, the former Michigan Senate minority leader, bested Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former director of the Detroit health department, and Shri Thanedar, a businessman from the Ann Arbor area.

Whitmer was considered the favorite due to her political experience and broad support from organized labor. An extensive advertising campaign, in which she implores 'fix the damn roads,' also proved to be popular with disgruntled motorists.

Schuette and Whitmer will duke it out in the November general election. The governor serves a four-year term and is paid $159,300 a year, plus a $54,000 expense allowance.

The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who cannot run again due to term limits.

