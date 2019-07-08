EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Police are still searching for two Eaton County teenagers who were last seen on June 28, 2019, according to the Michigan Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kalob Vanhorn, 17, and Kyle Vanhorn, 16, are both from Sunfield, Michigan.

Kalob Vanhorn is a white mall with brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds.

Kyle Vanhorn is also a white male and has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907.

