Search warrants turn into a siege of 15 guns, drugs in St. Joseph

STURGIS, Mich. — On Tuesday evening, the Southwest Enforcement Team (South Team) and the DEA received two search warrants for residences in St. Joseph County. The search resulted in the discovery of 15 guns, various drugs and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The first residence is located in the 31000 block of Fawn River Rd. in Sturgis Township, the South Team reports. The second was a large piece of property nearby, containing several structures and outbuildings.

The South Team worked in conjunction with East and West officers to execute the two warrants simultaneously.

Detectives were able to locate LSD and Marijuana with illegal drug paraphernalia. They also seized 10 long guns and 5 handguns at the sites. The case is now forwarded to the US attorney’s office for federal indictment, simply awaiting lab results from the collected objects.

The South Team reports that seizures of LSD have risen in Michigan since 2019.

