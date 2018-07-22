GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The second annual Mike Sadler Celebration of Life is returning to Grand Rapids on Sunday.

This year’s event will be held at Atwater Brewery from noon until 3 p.m. and feature live music with the Desmond Jones Band, some of the MSU band and cheerleaders, Sparty and more special guests. Monroe St. will be closed at Michigan and complimentary parking will be provided by MSU at the MSU Research Center, across from Atwater.

The event is at Atwater Brewery as they produced “Hey Diddle Diddle,” a beer originally made by Jagged Mt. Brewery in Denver, then brought to Michigan by Atwater. “Hey Diddle Diddle” is a tribute to Mike Sadler, who ran the trick play "Hey Diddle Diddle Send Sadler Up the Middle” against Iowa during the 2013 season leading to the Rose Bowl. The beer is sold in stores throughout Michigan, and a portion of all sales are donated to the Michael Sadler Foundation.

Last year was the first year the Grand Rapids native and former MSU punter was celebrated. The event was held at Founders Brewing Company and nearly 1,000 people attended. Mike's family said Founders was one of his favorite breweries.

Mike’s unfortunate passing has brought life to the Michael Sadler Foundation which has created scholarships and opportunities for young scholar athletes.

If you're interested in this year's celebration, tickets are available on Eventbrite.

