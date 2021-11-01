Second man sought in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer found in Chicago suburb

Detectives tracked down 30-year-old Ray Jackson to an Chicago suburb and arrested him in connection to a shooting that injured a Muskegon Heights Police officer.

CHICAGO — Investigators have tracked down the second suspect accused of being involved in a police pursuit that left a Muskegon Heights Police officer hurt.

Back in October, police tried to pull over a vehicle but it refused to stop. A chase ensued, and authorities say shots were fired at police.

One officer's arm was hit with shrapnel and he also suffered a minor injury to his cheek.

Authorities arrested Michael Deshawn Curry.

A search ensued for the second person involved.

Detectives recently found him in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Police identified him as 30-year-old Ray Julius Jackson.

He could be extradited back to Muskegon County Jail later this week to face initial charges of unlawful driving away, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

