Second man sought in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer found in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO — Investigators have tracked down the second suspect accused of being involved in a police pursuit that left a Muskegon Heights Police officer hurt.
Back in October, police tried to pull over a vehicle but it refused to stop. A chase ensued, and authorities say shots were fired at police.
One officer's arm was hit with shrapnel and he also suffered a minor injury to his cheek.
Authorities arrested Michael Deshawn Curry.
A search ensued for the second person involved.
Detectives recently found him in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Police identified him as 30-year-old Ray Julius Jackson.
He could be extradited back to Muskegon County Jail later this week to face initial charges of unlawful driving away, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
