x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Second man sought in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer found in Chicago suburb

Detectives tracked down 30-year-old Ray Jackson to an Chicago suburb and arrested him in connection to a shooting that injured a Muskegon Heights Police officer.
Credit: Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Investigators have tracked down the second suspect accused of being involved in a police pursuit that left a Muskegon Heights Police officer hurt. 

Back in October, police tried to pull over a vehicle but it refused to stop. A chase ensued, and authorities say shots were fired at police. 

One officer's arm was hit with shrapnel and he also suffered a minor injury to his cheek. 

Authorities arrested Michael Deshawn Curry. 

Credit: Muskegon County Jail
Michael Deshawn Curry

A search ensued for the second person involved.

Detectives recently found him in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Police identified him as 30-year-old Ray Julius Jackson. 

He could be extradited back to Muskegon County Jail later this week to face initial charges of unlawful driving away, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

RELATED VIDEO: 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

What to know about 'Buy Now, Pay Later' programs