Sections of Western Avenue in Muskegon going curbless

Muskegon City Commissioners have approved a plan to remove some curbs from Western Avenue and widen the sidewalks.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's Western Avenue will have around two dozen fewer parking spaces next spring when work to remove select sections of curbs and widen sidewalks finishes.

"It's really an enhancement of the pedestrian experience," said Mayor Steve Gawron. "As opposed to being overly concerned with the amount of cars we're pushing through an area."

Curbs will be eliminated from both sides of Western from Third to Fourth, a section on Western in front of the Leonard development and at the corner of Second Street.

Some of the sections identified to go curbless are currently being used by restaurants for outdoor seating. The new street design will result in the removal of large cement barricades used to define the outdoor dining areas.

"This will be much more aesthetically pleasing," said Gawron. "Much more intentional and much more deliberate in design."

Gawron says design work has not been completed. He expects the wider sidewalks to result in additional excitement along Western Avenue and provide a sense of place for residents and visitors.

"These concepts aren't necessarily new but with COVID I truly believe it accelerated the rate at which we're looking at implementation of some of these concepts."

The select section are all within the city Downtown Social District.

Money the city budgeted for Americans with Disabilities Act projects will cover

some of the expense associated with removing curbs and sloping sidewalks to meet the road surface.

