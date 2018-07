Caricature artist Corey Ruffin is known as the fastest caricature artist in the nation. In 2015, he was awarded “fastest draw” by the International Society of Caricature Artists for producing 75 portraits in under an hour. Ruffin is a world-renowned caricaturist who has drawn portraits in 48 different states and on four continents. He was trained in caricature drawing by Tom Richmond of MAD Magazine.

