Sen. Peters pushing pay raise for frontline workers

The Michigan Democrat offered the Hero Fund, which would provide a $13/hour raise.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Senator Gary Peters wants essential workers to get a raise during the pandemic.

The Democrat proposed legislation that is called the Hero Fund. The bill would give those workers an extra $13 an hour and up to $25,000 for the rest of this year. It would be federal money, not paid by the employers.

Peters says it's a work in progress to determine who'd be eligible, but they'd be people doing jobs that are necessary for our society to function. And not just nurses and doctors.

"It's also the janitors who are cleaning hospital rooms to make sure that it's sterile and be used to help treat patients. It means people working in grocery stores and our food supply chain, our postal workers, our first responders, " he said. "These are folks who genuinely need hazard pay because they are doing essential jobs and put themselves and their families at risk."

There is a House and Senate version of the Heroes Fund Bill. Neither has been brought up for a vote.

