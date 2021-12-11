Sen. Peters visits GR to discuss infrastructure bill, flooding

"The initial investment of $500 million is significant, but it certainly won't be the end," said Peters about the funding to address severe flooding.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters made a stop in Grand Rapids Friday morning to talk about the recently passed infrastructure bill and tour the Grand Rapids Water System's Coldbrook Pumping Station.

Peters launched the Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation (STORM) Act with funding from the infrastructure bill to create a loan program that will help communities protect against severe flooding, rising water levels and coastal erosion.

"The initial investment of $500 million is significant, but it certainly won't be the end," said Peters. "The needs are great in local communities all across Michigan as well as all across the country, and I think folks will see this as a very cost-effective way of spending money. It makes a lot more sense to spend a dollar today than to be left with six dollars in expenses after a storm goes through."

In April of 2013, Grand Rapids broke a 104-year-old record for rainfall. It caused the Grand River to swell four feet above flood stage. The aftermath damaged buildings, flooded parking structures and forced hundreds of people from their homes throughout Kent County and beyond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.