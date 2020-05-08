Sen. Peters wants to keep $600 enhanced unemployment

The Democrat says there are still more people unemployed than there are jobs available in Michigan.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The extra $600 per week of federal unemployment assistance expired on last week. Just today, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell says he'd support continuing it, if President Trump does.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) told us, "I continue to support $600 per week. If you look at the unemployment situation right now, there are many more people on unemployment than there are jobs available. If you look at job openings, four of five times the number of jobs are not open."

There is no vote yet scheduled on continuing that weekly $600 assistance.

