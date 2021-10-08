Senate Dems laud infrastructure passage

Both of Michigan's US senators are touting what the bill would do for the Great Lakes State.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Tuesday, the Senate passed a $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill with Republican support. 19 Republicans joined all Senate Democrats to advance the bill out of the chamber.

The package of bills will address core infrastructure needs, including $110 billion in new funds for roads and bridges, $55 billion for clean drinking water and a $65 billion investment in high speed internet. The approval came after months of negotiations, and despite concerns about the deficit, the bill now heads to the House.

Still, the passing of the bill is a big win for President Joe Biden and Democrats. So it's no surprise that both of Michigan's US Senators voted for the infrastructure bill. Democrats Stabenow and Peters have been vocal proponents, touting what they feel the legislation will do for our state.

"I'd have to say I think Michigan's just about on every page of this bill as well," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Many of those pages deal with the Great Lakes.

"It's a $1 billion investment that is going to do a number of things, including give us additional resources as we're moving forward to modernize the Soo Locks, which is so very important," said Sen. Stabenow. "And also deal with the shoreline erosion and other issues."

Money is also allocated to other parts of the state decimated by water issues.

"Really glad to see the five and a half million dollars going to Midland now to deal with what has happened with the dam break and everything," said Stabenow.

"If you look at studies of infrastructure around the world, the United States right now ranks number 13 in the world in terms of the quality of the infrastructure we have," said Sen. Gary Peters. "That is simply unacceptable."

Michigan will get nearly a one-third increase in federal funding, specifically for roads and bridges.

"That's going to make a significant difference in the lives of Michiganders day in day out to see that fix," said Peters.

Also of consequence to West Michigan, Peters says it's the most money ever for PFAS problems.

"We'll be able to eliminate lead service lines, but also clean up those sites, Michigan will be a prime beneficiary of nearly $10 billion being allocated to deal with PFAs contamination across the country," Peters said.

Republican congressman from West Michigan Bill Huizenga says he's still reviewing the legislation. He also says that he has "serious concerns with Washington's out of control spending. Eventually someone has to pay for this."

The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will increase the federal deficit by $256 billion over the next 10 years.

