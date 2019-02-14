WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee says a plan outlined by the Environmental Protection Agency is only a first step toward protecting the public from highly toxic chemicals in drinking water.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming says the panel will conduct a hearing this spring on the blueprint announced Thursday by Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Barrasso says the agency must "speak clearly" about risks posed by a class of chemicals known as PFAS and must be willing to take "decisive action" where warranted.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says the plan "falls short of delivering the certainty" that people exposed to PFAS contamination deserve. She says it lacks a commitment to develop enforceable drinking water standards.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will move ahead this year with a process that could lead to setting a safety threshold for a group of highly toxic chemicals in drinking water.

