GREENVILLE, Mich. - One driver caused a series of crashes in Greenville, Thursday morning.

They all happened along a one mile stretch of M-57 just after 10 a.m. Police say the driver was an elderly man who may have been having a medical issue.

Officers saw his head bobbing as his vehicle 'bounced' off curbs. The man crashed into a car on Luray Street, pinning the female driver inside. She was air-lifted to Grand Rapids and is in serious condition. The driver was taken to a hospital in Greenville.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM