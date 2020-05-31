Cleveland businesses vandalized, looted during 'I Can't Breathe' rally

Several downtown businesses in Cleveland have been vandalized and looted during the 'I Can't Breathe' rally on Saturday.

As the "I Can't Breathe" rally in downtown Cleveland turned violent, several businesses in the area have been vandalized, broken into and/or looted.

Many of the businesses on Euclid Ave. in the downtown area have had their glass windows smashed in, with demonstrators breaking in and stealing goods and products. Among the businesses that have been damaged are the following:

Colossal Cupcakes

Rise Nation

Yours Truly

Geiger's

Jimmy John's

Kernels by Chrissie

Rise Dispensary

Heinen's

Rebol

As has been occurring in cities throughout the nation, a demonstration calling for justice for the killing of a Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died while being arrested by four officers on Monday, began in downtown Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. The protests quickly became violent, with multiple police cars being set on fire and businesses in the area being vandalized.