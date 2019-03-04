KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One in five woman and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The statistics surrounding sexual assaults are staggering, which is why each year counties across the nation take part in Sexual Assault Awareness Month during April. The theme for 2019 is 'I Ask', in an effort to drive home the need for consent in all its different forms.

The Kent County Health Department along with dozens of partners are hosting events all month, to both raise awareness about sexual violence and educate community members on how to stop it. Most of these events were designed for teenagers, but Aaron Toffoli, with the Kent County Health Department's Sexual Assault Prevention Action Team, said the conversations surrounding consent should really start at an earlier age.

"Consent really is just asking someones permission to do something," Toffoli said. "So, we need to be teaching kids from a very young age about what consent is."

Toffoli said it begins with lessons on sharing a toy or playing together on the playground. He said parents should ensure children understand they have a choice, and that the choice is reversible.

"Make sure you agree to do something because you want to, not because you're being forced, controlled or manipulated," he said. "Or, just because you think you should do it."

These situations go both ways, Toffoli said. If a toddler chooses not to share something, the other child has to learn to be OK with their decision.

"As they get older they may have a sexual situation that those same principals apply to," Toffoli explained.

He said it's never too late to comprehend the idea of consent and empathy, but it helps to establish those principles early on.

"When [parents] do it from a young age, we make it part of our conversation with them, and part of the behaviors we are showing them," he said. "Then it becomes normal."

Toffoli encourages parents to help their kids understand non-verbal cues, and how to respond to them.

"Even if it's just having them identify when someone looks happy or sad," he said.

Another key, he says, is modeling what consent looks like for your child. Avoid using 'because I said so' as a primary parenting tool.

"I know I've said that from time to time myself. But, when you think about that, if you do that all the time -- that sets that child up for potentially being in a relationship, where someone says that or behaves that way," he explained. "Like 'just do it because I have more power over you.'"

One person's power over another greatly impacts their ability to give consent, it starts with toddlers and continues into adult life in a work atmosphere. When in doubt, no matter what age, Toffoli said to just ask.

"If you're not sure how another person feels, ask them," he said. "Have that open and honest conversation."

Advocates are available 24/7 via the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline by calling 855-864-2374 (855-VOICES4). For those in West Michigan, the YWCA West Central Michigan also has hotline that can be reached at 616.454.9922.

Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist.

