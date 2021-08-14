Shakey Graves concert at Meijer Gardens canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Meijer Gardens says they hope to reschedule Shakey Graves for next year's concert series.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens announced Saturday that the Monday, Aug. 16 Shakey Graves concert has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The concert would have been part of the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series.

Refund information will be available here and through email on Monday.

The concert series has been underway since July 18, and has featured artists such as The Beach Boys, Kansas and Harry Connick, Jr. The series will wrap up on Sept. 18. For a full list of the upcoming concerts, click here.

