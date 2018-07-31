MUNISING, Mich. - Many of you have spent time traveling this summer, prompting My West Michigan to launch a nostalgic segment called "When You Were There."

We want viewers to look for pictures from vacations past and present. For example, Jennifer Pascua posted a picture of Miner's Castle from a distance.

In turn, a former 13 ON YOUR SIDE employee shared his picture of the same place in 1972.

Miner's Castle in 1972Courtesy: Mike Hoffman

