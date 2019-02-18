SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said three children and one woman were shot and killed at a home in Northern Kent County.

The Sheriff's Department is currently on the scene at 19 Mile Road NE near North Division Avenue, which is west of Cedar Springs.

The sheriff said they do not believe there is a suspect at large nor an urgent public safety threat.

"I believe this is a stable situation," said Lajoye-Young. She said that they are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide, but investigators are keeping an open mind as they proceed.

"It is certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community," said Lajoye-Young.

"It's always hard when there's a death in the community, but it's absolutely the most difficult when kids are involved."

The victims have not been identified yet.

Investigators are speaking with the people who reported the incident and they are forensically looking at the scene, said Lajoye-Young.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone in the community who lives near the house where the victims were found to share with investigators surveillance video that is pointed at the road.

"We are needing some assistance to make sure that we are getting to the facts about what happened today," said Lajoye-Young.

Residents can call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 if they have video that would help the investigation.

