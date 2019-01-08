PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The sheriff's office says a 37-year-old Paw Paw man may have suffered a medical condition and fell out of his boat, leading to his drowning death at Cedar Lake in Van Buren County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Cedar Lake just off Shaw Road.

The sheriff's office said authorities initially got reports of a man in distress. Someone who lives on the lake saw a boat going in circles and heard the victim yelling in the water.

The resident called 911 and tried to help the man but couldn't reach him. When emergency crews got to the area, along with relatives of the victim who were also boating, they were able to get the man out. He was pulled from the water but not breathing, according to a release.

Crews performed CPR before the victim was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The sheriff's office believes the man suffered some sort of medical condition and fell out of the boat. He was alone in the boat the time of the incident.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the situation, but do not suspect anything suspicious is involved.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.