Sheriff: Pierson man charged in weekend knife attack

The 36-year-old suspect is accused of attacking a man in the parking lot with a knife and injuring another man who tried to break up the fight.

Authorities in Montcalm County arrested a 36-year-old Pierson man in connection to an argument that escalated into violence this weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said that around 2 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers sent deputies to a business in the 20000 block of West Edgar Road on the report of a stabbing.

Once there, police found two men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police learned an argument sparked between 36-year-old Jason Keith Parker and a Howard City man inside the business.

The pair were told to leave.

As the Howard City man was leaving to his car, police said Parker attacked him and tried to stab him.

The manager of the business intervened and was cut with the knife.

Parker ran away and went home. That's where police found him and took Parker into custody.

Authorities said they recovered the knife during the investigation.

Parker is now charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He posted a $15,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.