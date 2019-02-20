SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The autopsies have been completed after the Kent County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old mother killed her three daughters and herself.

Deputies said the evidence shows that Aubrianne Moore shot and killed her three daughters Tuesday.

RELATED: Victims in northern Kent County shooting identified as mother and her three daughters

All four of them were found shot to death Monday afternoon at a home on 19 Mile Road in Solon Township.

According a press release from the department she used a bolt action hunting style rifle.

RELATED: Voices, hallucinations plagued mother found dead with her three daughters in Kent County

After the shooting, Aubrianne loaded the children into her vehicle, drove them home to the 200 block of 19 Mile Rd NE before turning the gun on herself outside of the vehicle.

Deputies identified the three daughters as 2-year-old Alaina Rau, 6-year-old Cassidy Rodery and 8 year-old Kyrie Rodery.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young will be holding a press conference Wednesday for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.