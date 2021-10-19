Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one critically injured

Grand Rapids Police confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a shooting took place on the city's southeast side.

Grand Rapids Police confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The incident happened on Griggs Street and Paris Avenue.

13 On Your Side is working to obtain information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

