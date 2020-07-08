Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after someone was shot on the city's southwest side Thursday evening.
Police say reports of a shooting came in around 7:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Grandville Ave. SW, where a victim was transferred to the hospital by ambulance. He is in critical condition.
Investigators closed down Grandville Avenue from Hall Street to High Street to process the scene.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.