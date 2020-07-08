x
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one in critical condition

According to Grand Rapids Police, the call came in around 7:48 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police are investigating after someone was shot on the city's southwest side Thursday evening. 

Police say reports of a shooting came in around 7:48 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Grandville Ave. SW, where a victim was transferred to the hospital by ambulance. He is in critical condition. 

Investigators closed down Grandville Avenue from Hall Street to High Street to process the scene. 

