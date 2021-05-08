Shooting reported at 48 West apartment complex near GVSU campus

Ottawa County Central Dispatch received several calls about shots being fired outside of building "U", at the 48 West apartment complex on Saturday.

On Saturday at around 2:47 a.m., the Ottawa County Central Dispatch received several calls about shots being fired outside of building "U", at the 48 West apartment complex.

According to authorities, when police arrived on scene they found numerous shell casings in the parking lot area.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident and attempting to locate any victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or MOSOTIPS.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.