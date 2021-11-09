Shooting suspect dead after lengthy standoff in Kalamazoo

The suspect had been accused of shooting a woman in Kalamazoo last week. At this point, police aren't sure how the man died.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of a Kalamazoo shooting incident last week is dead after a lengthy standoff.

Authorities were searching for the man, who was suspected of shooting a woman five times on Ransom Street.

Investigators learned the suspect was at a home in the 1500 block of Washington Monday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, police showed up at the house and a standoff began.

Police aren't sure of the suspect's relationship with the homeowner, if any, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Ryan Bridges said.

The standoff continued for hours until police used an armored vehicle on the house.

SWAT officers were also involved.

Authorities found the suspect dead inside the home.

At this point, it's not clear how the man died.

No officers or bystanders were hurt during the incident.

The case is now in the hands of the Michigan State Police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.