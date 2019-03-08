EL PASO, Texas — Social media revealed the terrifying moments shoppers at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso and the nearby Walmart, realized they were in an active shooter situation.

Harrowing video captured by Snapchat users shows people running and screaming, trying to escape the buildings.

"Let's go home. Let's go home. Come on. Run, run!" is heard on the Snapchat video posted. It's a frantic scene, showing people running for their life.

Snapchat stories were posted, showing the chaos. Police have confirmed multiple fatalities and one male suspect in custody.

Sergeant Gomez, El Paso Police Department, said they are not ruling out if there were multiple shooters, but only one was detained.

Authorities worked to clear the area. They cannot confirm if this was gang-related terrorism.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the east side of El Paso.

El Paso Police said there were multiple reports of multiple shooters. Police urged people to stay clear of the area.