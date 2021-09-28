Shore of Muskegon Lake may be location for John Ball Zoo's $150 million aquarium project

Zoo leaders have already toured a number of potential building sites in Muskegon downtown that are either on Muskegon Lake or very close to the lake.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Earlier this year John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D'Arienzo announced zoo leaders were in the exploratory phase of a plan that could result in a new major tourist destination for the Grand Rapids area.

The project involves the Zoo building a large-scale off-site aquarium that would rival and compete with aquarium in cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Monterey.

The aquarium concept is now ready take a step forward with pending full-scale feasibility and economic impact studies that could begin early in 2022.

When first announced, Zoo leaders were targeting sites in the immediate Grand Rapids area. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned sites on the shore of Muskegon Lake may be considered if the city of Muskegon shares in the cost of the feasibility and economic impact studies.

The possibility of the zoo building its aquarium in downtown Muskegon is the result of several conversations between Muskegon city officials and zoo leaders, including CEO D'Arienzo.

"It's a game-changing opportunity," said Muskegon Director of Strategic Initiatives Peter Wills. "We think it's an opportunity to showcase the city of Muskegon, Muskegon County, our natural resources and our art and cultural assets."

Wills tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Zoo leaders have already toured a number of potential building sites in Muskegon downtown that are either on Muskegon Lake or very close to the lake.

On Tuesday afternoon, Muskegon City Commissioners will consider joining into a cost sharing agreement with John Ball Zoo and Kent County. It would result in each party covering one-third of the projected $227,000 aquarium feasibility and economic studies.

"Just to see if it's an opportunity to showcase our area and locate such a multi-million dollar facility on our waterfront," said Wills.

The vote will take place during the City of Muskegon City Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.

Pending approval, the independent firm "Zoo Advisors" will begin the combined feasibility and economic impact studies and show the Zoo the pros and cons of the Muskegon and Grand Rapids-area locations.

Zoo Advisors have completed similar assessments for zoos and aquariums all over the world. The work in West Michigan is expected to move forward even without the city of Muskegon's participation.

An aquarium the size the Zoo would like to build could cost around $150 million and take between 5 and 10 years from concept to completion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.