Downtown hotels in Muskegon preparing to reopen

The Shoreline Inn and Delta by Marriott are planning to reopen this month.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's two downtown hotels have reopening plans. Parkland Properties announced Wednesday the Shoreline Inn will open Friday, May 15 followed by the Delta by Marriott one-week later.

Parkland Properties reopened the Lake House Waterfront Grille on Monday, for now the restaurant is offering curbside service only.

"We're going to take it on gradually and bring people back as fast as we can," said Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties.

Rooks says around 42 workers are already back. In the next six to seven-weeks that number could grow to 160 employees.

Restaurant and hotel staff will receive additional safety training before returning to work.

"Just like when we were closing the hotels to keep Muskegon safe six-weeks later we want to help make Muskegon open again," Rooks said. "The last thing we need in Muskegon as we enter into the summer period is dark buildings. So our buildings will be lit up and full of energy and active as much as much as they can be."

In April occupancy at the Shoreline Inn and Delta by Marriott dropped to under 10%.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.