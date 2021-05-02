Shots fired at Lamar Park Carnival on Saturday night

The carnival was closed for the remainder of the night and will remain closed for Sunday, May 2.

On Saturday, around 7:35 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to reports of shots fired at the Lamar Park Carnival

According to Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety, witnesses said they saw a a white 4-door vehicle driving quickly through the parking lot.

The white vehicle stopped near a red pick-up truck and an individual inside the white vehicle fired several rounds into the truck. The white vehicle then fled the park westbound on Porter St. The red pick-up truck fled the park in an unknown direction prior to police arrival.

Two vehicles in the parking lot were struck by rounds being fired at the red truck. At this time, no victims or suspects have been identified in this incident.

