Shots fired in parking lot of GR's 28th St. Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There were 12 to 15 gun shots heard in the Meijer parking lot at 1540 28th Street SE around 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

Police say a car drove into the Meijer parking lot while an occupant fired multiple rounds at three subjects standing outside a parked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then drove off quickly. Police say the three victims got into their car and drove away, as well.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Police found multiple casings in the parking lot.

An unrelated car was also struck by gunfire. Forensic Services processed the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

