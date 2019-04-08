GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating a report of shots fired into a home on Hamilton Avenue and Broadway Avenue Sunday morning.

GRPD said the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning and there was a family of seven home at the time.

No injuries were reported and the family was safely evacuated from the home.

No suspect has been named and GRPD is still investigating the incident.

