GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police blocked off Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday night while they investigated reports of shots fired.

A section of Ottawa Avenue was taped off right near Fulton Street outside of a parking ramp, all near the downtown music venue 20 Monroe Live. Investigators set up evidence markers on the sidewalk and had a forensics van was on scene. 

GRPD confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that crews were there to investigate a report of shots fired in the area. 

It was not made clear if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

