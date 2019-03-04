GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police blocked off Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids Tuesday night while they investigated reports of shots fired.

A section of Ottawa Avenue was taped off right near Fulton Street outside of a parking ramp, all near the downtown music venue 20 Monroe Live. Investigators set up evidence markers on the sidewalk and had a forensics van was on scene.

GRPD confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that crews were there to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

It was not made clear if anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

