MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - For residents without power in Mecosta County, showers and water jug filling stations are available at multiple locations courtesy of Mecosta County Parks.

Showers and water stations are available at the following locations:

Paris Park, 22090 Northland Drive, Paris

Brower Park, 23056 Polk Road, Stanwood

School Section Lake Park, 9003 90th Avenue near Mecosta and Canadian Lakes

Water jugs can be filled at the dump/fill stations on site. As of 2 p.m., Merrill-Gorrel Park near Barryton is out of power and the services at that location are unavailable.

Services will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until power is restored.

Mecosta County Emergency Management says to stop at the main gate and state that you're a resident still without power and you would like to use the showers.

If you would like to use the park for non-relief purposes as a normal visitor, the parks administration asks that you pay appropriate entrance fees.

Stay up to date on the outages with the Consumers Energy outage map.

