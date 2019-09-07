GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department has received numerous reports of signs being taped to poles throughout the city, and in a Facebook post, they say it's against city ordinance to attach an unauthorized sign on poles or public property.

The sign reads, "THIEVES BEWARE. BAIT CARS are in this area. Anyone caught stealing from a vehicle or home will be shot on sight."

GRPD said in the post that they "do not condone anyone putting up signs of this nature even if your intent is to try to prevent crime." They went on to say that if you see a sign, take it down.

