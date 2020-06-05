OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — The Silver Lake State Park ORV area did not open on April 1 as it has for so many years. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has delayed opening the popular scramble area for vehicles until June 3.

The opening of the ORV kicks off the tourism season in Oceana County.

Executive Director for the Silver Lake and Hart Visitors Bureau Scott Beal says the opening is a big deal for area businesses, "it brings in about 1 million visitors a year."

That number may shrink due to the delayed opening. "Businesses would be very busy on April and May weekends," Beal said.

With the dunes closed, Garrett Talmadge with Mac Woods Dune Rides says the town looks like its' still in the off-season.

Mac Woods Dune Rides has pushed back the opening of its' 90th season in business until June.

Talmadge says employees are working everyday to learn what will be required of their business to take customers on dune rides and stay safe.

"Social distancing will be the biggest struggle for us," Talmadge said.

This Sands Restaurant in Silver Lake is trying to survive on business from a take-out window.

"The community needs an outlet," said Sands Restaurant General Manager Thomas Pastor. "I think we offer that with some good food and at least you're outside."

Others businesses in Silver Lake are expected to open later in May in advance of the ORV area's opening.

"It's a strange time, but I think it's kind of important," Pastor said.

State park staff are scheduled to return to the state park May 15 to begin completing tasks essential to open the ORV area. Those preparations include cleaning and opening bathrooms, hiring and training staff, and making changes to reroute dune traffic and more.

Any further "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order changes that prohibit nonessential services beyond May 15 could affect the June 3 opening date.

Business owners and tourism leaders in Ocean County hope the current date stands, and there no additional shorting of the ORV area's season.

"It fills up the hotels in Hart and Silver Lake and we have nine campgrounds," Beal said.

