FERRYSBURG, Mich. — A sinking yacht was safely pulled from Spring Lake at Keenan Marina Thursday evening.

The owner of the 36-foot Carver said they were returning to the marina after an outing on Lake Michigan when one of the occupants observed water inside the living area.

Emergency crews, including the Coast Guard, Ottawa County Marine Patrol, Ottawa County Sheriff, Ferrysburg Fire Department and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics, responded to the marina, 526 Pine St., around 7 p.m.

The owner said they went to his slip and discovered that an intake hose had blown. He was not able to stop the water from coming in, so he moved it to the hoist slip. There Coast Guard crew used a pump to remove enough water from the boat so that it could be safely lifted with the hoist.

The Grand Haven Tribune

Almost a week earlier, another large yacht was pulled from the water at Keenan Marina after experiencing engine trouble.

On Sunday, emergency crews responded to Spring Lake on a possible boat fire with the boat going in circles. Coast Guard crew were able to board the yacht and get it safely to the marina. There was smoke coming from the boat, but no apparent fire.

This story is courtesy of The Grand Haven Tribune.