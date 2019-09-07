STURGIS, Mich. — Police in southern Michigan are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in Sturgis, according to ABC 57.

Someone located the remains near S. Nottawa Street and Bogen Road Tuesday morning.

Sturgis Police are working with Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University's Anthropology Unit to determine if the remains are human.

