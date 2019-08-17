GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 33-year-old man died after suffering fatal injuries in a skydiving incident Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m. the licensed skydiver was injured while landing at a skydiving event called Dink Dink Boogie, which is hosted at the Grand Haven Airport.

Skydive Grand Haven, an organizer of the event, said the skydiver deployed their parachute normally and without incident. They said the parachute was "fully functioning and working correctly."

However, "fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process due to a low turn," a press release said.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said witnesses told them the man was completing the jump when his parachute may have come in contact with another skydivers.

Witnesses also told police it appeared the man's parachute collapsed about 50 feet from the ground.

The victim's name has not been released pending family notification.

Skydive Grand Haven said the victim is a "valued member of the skydiving community. The local skydiving community is in shock and mourns the loss of a fellow jumper who was a positive light to all."

Andrew Draminski, a spokesperson with the Raw Dog skydiving group, told the Grand Haven Tribune that the victim had been skydiving for 10-plus years.

The Dink Dink Boogie event is a four-day skydiving festival that brings skydivers from around the Midwest and the country to Grand Haven.

Skydiving was suspended after the incident. But the Grand Haven Tribune reports that it will continue on Sunday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.