GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The annual Griff's Sled Hockey Classic tournament was held in Grand Rapids Sunday.

There were 200 athletes with disabilities representing 19 different adult and junior sled hockey teams from the area and coming from as far as Chicago, Pittsburgh and New York.

Sled hockey is for athletes who have a disability and aren't able to use skates. They use special sticks to move the sleds across the ice. The sticks have a blade on one end for passing and shooting.

The event was held at the Patterson Ice Center, and it was hosted by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, the Grand Rapids Sled Wings and the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation.

