LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Energy Office today announced its Small Manufacturers Energy Waste Reduction Incentive pilot is now available statewide.

The program offers rebates up to $15,000 per eligible manufacturing facility for activities and projects that lead to onsite energy savings.

"We’re pleased to make this rebate program available to small manufacturers throughout Michigan,” said Robert Jackson, MEO director. “It will help jump-start a variety of energy waste reduction activities at small manufacturers, who face many challenges. Energy waste reduction projects will help them reduce their energy use and lower their costs, making them more competitive.”

Eligible companies must be small manufacturers in Michigan with 50 or fewer full-time employees worldwide.

Proposed activities must be directed at achieving onsite energy savings at a company's manufacturing facility, as well as provide a minimum one-to-one match and involve no equipment costing more than $5,000.

Ineligible activities include renewable energy, fuel switching, new construction, groundbreaking, new or modified environmental permits and modification of any historical buildings.

Examples of eligible activities include:

Insulation

Energy Star qualified windows and doors

Variable frequency drives

Advanced lighting, motor and operational controls

Level two and level three American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers energy audits

Applicants must agree to report energy savings, completing a one-year follow-up survey and an MEO news release about the project's success.

