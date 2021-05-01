Smoking ban now in effect at Grand Rapids parks

The ban started Jan. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leaders in Grand Rapids passed an ordinance to ban smoking and vaping at city parks. The goal is to create a healthier environment.

The ordinance is now in effect and City Parks Director David Marquardt says the first step of enforcement will be education.

"Our intention is to never be punitive; our intention is about education, our intention is about public health," says Marquardt.

Verbal warnings will be given but repeat offenders could be issued a citation.

"It would become a civil infraction, which comes at a 25 dollar fine amount and then beyond that there is the possibility that users could be banned from the parks system," says Marquardt.

Marquardt is also hoping for a reduction in litter caused by cigarette butts.

"You may see one or two cigarette butts and think it's not too big of a problem, but the real issue is when those wash into the drain ways and then those drain ways drain into our river," says Marquardt.

