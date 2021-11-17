Sneak Peek: New theater to fill empty space at Woodland Mall

13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek at the updates on Wednesday, which includes reclining theater seats, a 4-K projection system and a new sound system.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Movies are coming back to the Woodland Mall!

Phoenix Theatres is taking over the currently empty theater at the mall.

The company is currently renovating the 14-screen theater to create what they're calling a "premiere movie experience."

13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek at the updates on Wednesday, which includes reclining theater seats, a 4-K projection system and a new sound system.

"We're a few months into our construction project now, opening up this beautiful theater here at Woodland Mall," said Jordan Hohman, general manager for the theater.

"We've gone through a lot of demolition, cleaned up the building, replaced ceiling tiles, we've ripped out all the chairs, we're finally at a point now where we can start the construction of the auditoriums, which is extending all the platforms to basically double up the size of them — that'll give you room for these reclining seats and plenty of leg room in front of you as well."

Theater operators hope to be open by next Spring.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.