13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek inside the new burger joint ahead of its grand opening on Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Wahlburgers is nearly ready to open its doors to hungry customers next week.

The hamburger joint serves more than fast-food fare.

You'll find a fully-equipped bar, a robust menu and a Wahlburgers apparel section.

The new restaurant is located on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn, at 10 Ionia Avenue NW. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

This location is the first on Michigan’s west side.

It's expected to open Monday, Nov. 1.

Hungry for more? You can check out their menu here.

