Snow and ice are raising concerns about possible roof damage

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — All of the snow this month has homeowners concerned about possible roof damage.

The average roof in West Michigan can hold at least 35 pounds per square foot, and right now totals have us near 15 pounds of snow per square foot.

Michael Megna with West Michigan Roofing advises that you get ahead of things by using a roof rake which is safe as long as you stay on the ground.

"Homeowners up on ladders, there is no easier time to fall and hurt yourself than this time of year. So the first thing I would tell people is be safe and think about what you're doing," says Megna.

If you need professional help Megna says there are a number of quality roofing companies in West Michigan but make sure you double check their credentials.

"I would tell you to call someone who has insurance, you do not want somebody on your roof at one of the most dangerous times of the year who is not insured," says Megna.

