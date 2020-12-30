Snow-covered road leads to fatal crash

It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on Greenville Road near River Run Trail in Eureka Township.

Deputies in Montcalm County are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on Greenville Road near River Run Trail in Eureka Township.

Investigators say a grey Mercury Mountaineer driven by a 58-year-old Stanton man was going south on Greenville Road at a slight curve. The vehicle continued straight on the snow-covered road, crossing the center line into the path of a Pontiac Torrent driven by a 62-year-old Belding man.

The driver of the Pontiac was killed. The other driver and his passenger were treated at Spectrum Health in Greenville for minor injuries.

Police say their investigation continues.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.